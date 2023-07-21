OHIO (WTRF) — It’s a drug that’s left a trail of misery throughout the country—but it may finally face its reckoning.

The FEND Off Fentanyl Act is about to be included in the Senate’s defense bill…and is closer than ever to being signed by the president.

Even in tiny amounts that can barely be seen—fentanyl can end your life.

With a strength 50 times more powerful than heroin, Senator Brown says it’s more than just a drug nuisance…it’s a national security risk.

He’s a co-sponsor of the bill, which goes after the countries that produce the opioid and weaken America.

China often supplies fentanyl ingredients to Mexico, where it is then manufactured.

The bill targets malicious actors by tightening sanctions and anti-money laundering provisions, as well as equip those who fight trafficking here.

“Scale up treatment programs, help our police with equipment and safety, various kinds of safety equipment. But also going at fentanyl at its source, that means stopping the precursor chemicals coming from China and stopping the manufacture of fentanyl in Mexico.” Sen. Sherrod Brown, (D)-Ohio

Politicians across the aisle agree, and 62 senators have signed as co-sponsors of FEND Off Fentanyl.

Last year Senator Brown also introduced the PREVENT Act, which would give border patrol the tools to detect fentanyl.

Once President Biden signs the defense bill, the FEND Off Act will go into effect—as 150 people die every single day from synthetic opioids.