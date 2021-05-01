Human smuggling suspected after 90 people found in Houston home

HOUSTON (AP) — Police say more than 90 people were found in a Houston home that investigators suspect was used in a human smuggling operation.

Assistant Police Chief Daryn Edwards says authorities initially served a search warrant at the southwest Houston house after someone Thursday night reported a loved one was being held there.

Edwards says a special-tactics team entered the house and found a large, huddled group of adults — all but five of them male.

Officials ordered coronavirus testing of the individuals in the house after some complained of possible COVID-19 symptoms.

