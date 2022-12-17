NATIONAL (WTRF) — The new program set up by the Pentagon this summer has already received hundreds of new reports of unidentified flying objects (UFOs), reports ABCNews.

The office responsible for tracking this new information is called the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO). They are responsible for tracking UFOs in our sky and underwater and potentially an object that has the ability to move from one domain to the next.

There has been an increase in attention in UFOs by military pilots this last year and the office was established to calm the fear of reports by reluctant military officers.

In June 2021 the Office of the Director of National Intelligence reported that between 2004 and 2021, there were 144 such encounters, 80 of which were captured on multiple sensors.

Sean Kirkpatrick, an anomaly office director with the program, stated that they have had several hundreds of reports.

New data about the number of reports since 2021 from the Director of National Intelligence, will be released by the end of this year.

Goals of the office are to examine whether extraterrestrial life exists, but also because of the security risk posed by unknown flying objects by military installations or military aircraft.

Congress convened this May to have its first hearing in more than 50 years on the topic. Multiple members were concerned by unknown objects including technology that may be controlled by other developed nations such as China or Russia.

Ronald Moultrie, under secretary of defense for intelligence and security, stated that while the program is new, it has not had any credible alien objects. He continues by saying that any unauthorized system in our airspace we deem as a threat to safety.

The office is improving its technology to locate unknown objects, such as recalibrating sensors, reports ABCNews.

The outreach the department has done may be the reason for the influx of hundreds of additional reports, along with the now established reporting process for each service.

New technology – among military weapons and crafts – could be mistaken for a UFO. Coordination with the Pentagon and the U.S. intelligence community to cross-control the signatures of our own technology is a great way to rule out possible sightings.