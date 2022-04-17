A Maryland teacher won $50,000 after her husband bought a $5 lottery ticket from a local 7-Eleven in hopes to cheer her up after a rough week.

Robyn Meija, 39, mother of two, has spent 18 years working as an elementary school teacher so after a rough week, Meija’s husband thought to cheer her up with a “Ca$h To Go” scratch-off game.

The couple was shocked to realize that they had won $50,000 from the ticket, reported WLWT.

“My husband took the ticket to the store to scan it, just to be sure it was real,” said Meija, according to a press release. “We also asked my brother-in-law to come over and scan it on the Maryland Lottery app,” WLWT reported.

Not only did the winning lift Meija’s spirits but now the couple says they can buy a new home.

“We have been saving money for a down payment on a house, thinking we would be ready by the end of the year,” said Meija. “But now, we don’t have to wait!”