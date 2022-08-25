WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-Although Biden’s student loan forgiveness sounds great for many college graduates, financial experts warn a steep price tag comes with it.



On one hand, Biden’s student loan forgiveness is a nice break for many individuals, but on the other, it does nothing for those who either graduated debt free or paid it all off.

Still a bigger question remains: Is it taking a burden off people? The short answer is ‘not really’.

Financial expert Jason Haswell explains the student loans that were owed to the government will have to be made up one way or another. He says it puts the government in deeper debt than before. That’s on top of the debt from the pandemic, and the financial crisis years ago.

Without student loans, that payment falls back on the taxpayer — or it could lead to federally funded programs being cut.

Haswell says that’ll put everyone in a tough spot.

“I don’t feel it’s necessarily the best idea for the country. The people love it who are getting it, but I think if they dug deeper in eth numbers, they may see that long-term, it may not help them quite as much as they think it does because they may have to make it up in taxes later, or now. As somebody who looks at numbers everyday, I don’t think it’s the best decision .” Jason Haswell, financial expert

Haswell explains the government will have to re-assess their budgets in the meantime.

