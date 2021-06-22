IKEA receiving heat for allegedly serving fried chicken and watermelon to honor Juneteenth

FILE – In this Nov. 20, 2013 file photo, a car drives past the IKEA store in Plaisir, west of Paris. Ikea’s French subsidiary and several of its executives are set to go on trial Monday over accusations that they illegally spied on employees and customers. Trade unions reported the furniture and home goods company to French authorities in 2012, accusing it of collecting personal data by fraudulent means and the illicit disclosure of personal information. (AP Photo/Remy de la Mauviniere, File)

(WTRF)- IKEA is in hot water after one of its stores allegedly listed fried chicken and watermelon on a menu for its employees to honor Juneteenth.

IKEA sent an email out to employees that listed the menu items for the celebration

An employee, who wished to remain anonymous, told CBS46, “You cannot say serving watermelon on Juneteenth is a soul food menu when you don’t even know the history, they used to feed slaves watermelon during the slave time.”

The outrage reportedly led to 20 employees calling out from work, says TMZ.

TMZ also reported an anonymous employee reportedly said none of the coworkers who sat down to create the menu was Black.

TMZ reached out to IKEA and the spokesperson said,

“We value our co-workers’ voices and changed the menu after receiving feedback that the foods that were selected are not reflective of the deeply meaningful traditional foods historically served as part of Juneteenth celebrations. We got it wrong and we sincerely apologize.”