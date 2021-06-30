Ikea to sell bisexual loveseat

(WTRF) Leather, suede, bisexual?

Bisexual isn’t a term you see to describe couches but it’s one you won’t forget.

Ikea has unveiled a collection of 10 loveseats inspired by different pride flags that will be for sale eventually.

The bisexual loveseat says ‘when you change or to and’ and ‘nobody believes you’ with pink, purple, and blue hands surrounding the couch. The colors represent the bisexual flag.

The inspiration behind the loveseat, Brian Lanigan, took to Twitter to explain it.

“The line “when you change ‘or’ to ‘and’, nobody believes you” is from a poem I wrote in high school about bisexual erasure I experienced from an ex-partner and others,” he shared.

“I’m a spoken word poet and the hands are meant to represent the audience reaction, especially those of other bisexual folks who would approach me after performances and share their story with me.”