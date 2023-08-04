(KTLA) – A new fast food restaurant that recently opened in Mexico is making In-N-Out Burger fans do a double-double take.

The Mexico-based restaurant, known as In-I-Nout, has 1950s-era artwork featuring roller skating waitresses, red trays, double-double burgers and even its own apparent “animal-style” topping option for fries, just like In-N-Out.

A video of the Sinaloa restaurant made its rounds on TikTok in early July and has garnered about 1 million views and more than 53,000 likes.

The real In-N-Out Burger doesn’t seem too happy with the surprise pop-up restaurant, telling KTLA that they are unable to comment “due to ongoing litigation” — signaling that the restaurant is pursuing legal action against the copycat.

In-N-Out Burger opened in 1948 as a tiny stand at Francisquito and Garvey avenues in Baldwin Park. Harry and Esther Snyder, the company’s founders, are credited with inventing the world’s first drive-thru with a two-way speaker box that same year.

For years, the restaurants could only be found in the Los Angeles area, but company officials slowly began expanding its footprint in other regions across the state and nearby states.

As of 2023, the company has 385 locations across the western half of the nation. In January, the company announced that it would open restaurants and a corporate office in Tennessee by 2026.