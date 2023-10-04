HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple people are in the hospital, and an infant is dead after a shooting in downtown Holyoke, Massachusetts Wednesday afternoon.

According to Hampden District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Jim Leydon, just before 1 p.m., members of the Holyoke Police Department were called to a reported shooting in the 100 block of Sargeant Street. Leydon said three male suspects were involved in an altercation, during which a shooting occurred, and one of the rounds from that altercation struck a public transportation bus, also hitting a woman on board.

The woman, who was pregnant, was treated at a nearby hospital and reported to be in critical condition. The infant was delivered and given life-saving medical services but did not survive, according to officials.

Police said all suspects involved are in custody and receiving treatment at nearby hospitals. This incident remains under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit along with the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office, and Holyoke Police.













(Holyoke Police Department)

The incident happened just hours after the Holyoke Police held a news conference to discuss the amount of gunfire that has been picked up by the ShotSpotter system installed in the city in March. The ShotSpotter program is a detection system that allows police to detect, find and respond to gunfire.

Holyoke ShotSpotter Report

According to the Holyoke Police Department, in the past six months, their ShotSpotter system has detected 113 incidents involving gunfire, 72 of which happened near a playground and 27 near a school, and 110 incidents were reported near a business.

Holyoke police recovered 457 rounds, seven guns, and made 10 arrests. They also identified six victims. Police said that many of these ShotSpotter activations do not generate a 911 call from people in the area.