Pepsi, Coca-Cola, and Starbucks are following in Mcdonald’s footsteps and pausing business in Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, according to WTOL.

Mcdonald’s announced its plans to temporarily close 850 restaurants in Russia while still paying its 62,000 employees on Monday.

Starbucks and Coca-Cola made similar announcements soon after.

Then it was PepsiCo’s turn to make an announcement saying that the company was also suspending sales of Pepsi-Cola in Russia and plans to suspend capital investments, advertising, and promotional activities, however, PepsiCo said they will continue to sell daily essentials such as milk, other daily offerings, baby formula, and baby food.

Although Starbucks is much smaller with only 130 stores in Russia, CEO Kevin Johnson, “agreed to immediately pause store operations and will provide support to the nearly 2,000 partners in Russia who depend on Starbucks for their livelihood,” reported WTOL.

Coca-Cola gave an update on their website about their suspending business in Russia saying, “Our hearts are with the people who are enduring unconscionable effects from these tragic events in Ukraine.”