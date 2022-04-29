43-year-old star James Corden announced Thursday that he will be leaving The Late Late Show in the summer of 2023 after eight years.

In an emotional open during his program, Corden said, “We are all determined to make this the best year we have ever had making this show. We are going to go out with a bang.”

“There is going to be Carpools, and Crosswalks, and sketches and other surprises… And there will be tears. There will be so many tears. Cause this has been the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make, it really has,” reported Metro.

In 2015, Corden took over as presenter of The Late Late Show from comedian Craig Ferguson, and according to Metro, his first episode that year featured Hollywood superstar Tom Hanks as a special guest.

‘When I started this journey it was always going to be just that, a journey, an adventure. I never saw as it as my final destination, and I never want this show to overstay its welcome, I love making it and I really think in a year from now that will be a good time to move on and see what’s out there.’

President and Chief Executive of CBS, George Cheeks said, “In my two years at CBS, I’ve had the privilege to see James’ creative genius up close and experience his valuable partnership with CBS, both as a performer and a producer. We wish he could stay longer, but we are very proud he made CBS his American home and that this partnership will extend one more season on The Late Late Show.”