Japan’s Olympic minister ‘games could be postponed’

Japan’s minister for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, Seiko Hashimoto, said on Tuesday that the Tokyo 2020 “games could be postponed until later this year”.

She was responding to a question from an opposition party member about the possibility of postponing the 2020 Olympics during an Upper House committee meeting.

“In the contract signed by the IOC, the host city and others, it stated the IOC has the right to cancel the games only if they could not be held in 2020,” Hashimoto said. “This could be taken to mean the games could be postponed until later this year.”

“The organizing committee, the IOC, and the Tokyo government are working hard on the assumption of opening the games on July 24 as scheduled. The government will put all its effort into supporting this.” Hashimoto added.



