Josh Duggar, ’19 Kids’ star, Charged with Child Pornography Offenses, Asks Judge to Release Him to His Wife and Six Children

Joshua Duggar star of the former reality show, “19 Kids and Counting,” was indicted last week on child pornography offenses.

On Tuesday Duggar asked a federal judge to send him back home to his wife and six children.

“Duggar is requesting that this court permit him to return home to his immediate family during the pendency of this case,” Duggar’s lawyer Justin K. Gelfand wrote in a nine-page brief. “The residents of his home are his wife (who is pregnant) and their six children.”

Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Erin Wiedemann said during a hearing on Friday that if she did release Duggar, she would likely require a third-party custodian in light of the charges against him.

The judge will hear the prosecution’s motion to keep the 33-year-old reality TV star behind bars at a detention hearing schedule on Wednesday afternoon.

According to court documents, Duggar allegedly used the internet to download child sexual abuse material. Duggar is accused of possessing the material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12.