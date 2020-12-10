Judge refuses to reinstate rule for dispensing abortion pill

https://www.wtrf.com/top-stories/letters-to-santa/

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A federal judge has denied the Trump administration’s request to reinstate a rule that would require women to visit a hospital, clinic or medical office to obtain an abortion pill during the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang in Maryland agreed to suspend the rule in July. On Wednesday, the judge refused to lift or limit the scope of that order.

Chuang rejected the administration’s argument that economic conditions and access to medical facilities, childcare and transportation have improved sufficiently.

The judge has temporarily prohibited the U.S. Food and Drug Administration from enforcing the “in-person requirements” for dispensing the drug mifepristone during the pandemic.

