Juul is stopping the sale of several flavored products in the US

Juul, the leading e-cigarette company in the u-s will stop selling flavors that critics say are popular with young vapers.

Only tobacco, mint and menthol flavors will remain for sale in retail stores.

And only in states that still allow the sale of vaping products.

Meanwhile, Juul’s mango, creme, fruit, and cucumber flavors have already been removed from the online store —

That was the only place they were available to consumers 21 and over until now.

The company had actually pulled them from retail locations late last year.

But the flavored pods will continue to be sold outside the u-s.

Juul also recently announced it was suspending all broadcast, print and digital product advertising in the US.