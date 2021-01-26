Kellyanne Conway Accused of Posting Topless Photo of Her Underage Daughter On Twitter

Kellyanne Conway speaks in the Briefing Room at the White House in Washington. in 2019. Conway, one of President Donald Trump’s most influential and longest serving advisers, announced Sunday that she would be leaving the White House at the end of the month. Conway, who was Trump’s campaign manager during the stretch run of the 2016 race, was the first woman to successfully steer a White House bid before becoming a senior counselor to the president. She informed Trump of her decision in the Oval Office. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Kellyanne Conway, ex-counselor to former President Trump, allegedly posted a topless picture of her daughter Claudia, 16, on Twitter on Monday.

A Twitter rep told Variety the company’s teams are investigating the incident. Kellyanne Conway could not be reached for comment.

According to screen captures posted by users on social media, Kellyanne Conway’s account (@KellyannePolls) shared an image of her topless teenage daughter on the Fleets portion of Twitter.

The Fleet was removed but not before Twitter users documented it

Claudia Conway posted videos on her TikTok confirming that the picture was authentic; those have since been deleted from her TikTok account but Twitter users reposted copies of the videos.

Claudia Conway after finding out from her TikTok followers that this photo was circulating on Twitter, part two: pic.twitter.com/2E7sheSNed — Leah McElrath 🏳️‍🌈 (@leahmcelrath) January 26, 2021

Claudia Conway says in the posts that “I’m assuming my mom took a picture of it to use against me one day and then somebody hacked her or something,” she said. “I’m literally at a loss for words. If you see it, report it.” she also said “nobody would ever have any photo like that, ever. So, Kellyanne, you’re going to ******* jail.”