One lucky winner will be getting 160 gallons of Keystone Light and the ultimate racing fan experience.

Keystone Light has partnered with racing rookie Austin Cindric, also known as the Tall Boy of racing, to create a Keystone Light that stacks up to his size (6’3) to celebrate the racing season.

Now all the beer that could fill it up is being given away to one lucky super fan along with a trip that gives you an exclusive behind the scenes look at the world of racing.

The winner will win a trip for themselves and a friend 21+ to North Carolina, hosted by Keystone Light and Team Penske which includes, a hang out with the Tall Boy of racing, Austin Cindric, VIP access to an October Charlotte Race, an inside look at Team Penske from the garages to the track and more, and cash for enough beer to fill Keystone’s Tallest Boy Can, 160 gallons to be exact.

To enter, 21+ fans can follow and tag @KeystoneLightOfficial on Instagram or follow @KeystoneLightUS on Twitter and comment using #Sweeps and while tagging their race-watching buddy for a chance to win.

A winner will be selected on Monday after this weekend’s races.