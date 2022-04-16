LIVONIA, Mich. (WTRF) — One kindergarten student served her classmates ready-to-drink Jose Cuervo margaritas during snack time at Grand River Academy in Michigan, say reports.

According to Fox 2, the students thought they were drinking juice, but one mom says the effect on her daughter was obvious.

“She felt woozy, a little dizzy,” said parent Dominique Zanders.

Parents are questioning how this incident happened and are focusing their anger on school officials.

The school said it was “unfortunate” that the margaritas could be mistaken for juice and that they would discipline the student who brought the drinks if needed.