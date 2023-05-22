SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Did you graduate from high school or college this spring? Krispy Kreme wants to congratulate you – as well as everyone in the Class of 2023 – with free doughnuts for your achievement.

To celebrate, graduating seniors can get a free Original Glazed dozen in a Dough-ploma box, no purchase necessary and while supplies last.

You will need to go to a participating Krispy Kreme in your cap and gown or 2023 swag, or with your student ID to pick up your doughnuts starting on May 24.

Snack wisely though – Krispy Kreme has a limit of one dozen per graduate. The offer is not available online.

Krispy Kreme first began offering free doughnuts to graduates in May 2020, making this the fourth consecutive year of the Grad Day promotion.