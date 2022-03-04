(WJW) – A large invasive spider that’s been spreading across the southeastern states could make its way up the eastern seaboard, a recent study suggests.

According to researchers at the University of Georgia, the brightly-colored Joro spider came to the southeastern United States from East Asia in 2013.

Those researchers recently published a study that compares the Joro spider to a close relative, the golden silk spider, which moved into that region from the tropics about 160 years ago.

According to the study, though, unlike the golden silk spider, the Joro spider would be able to survive in colder climates.

The study found that a Joro spider’s metabolism is twice as high as the golden silk spider and has a 77% higher heart rate when exposed to colder temperatures.

It also found that Joro spiders could survive a brief freeze that would kill off many related species.

UGA researchers believe these large arachnids could soon colonize the entire east coast.

However, scientists at the university say Joro spiders are relatively harmless to humans and pets and will only bite if they’re cornered.