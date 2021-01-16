Lavva plant-based yogurt recalled for potential mold contaminaton

(WKBN) – EVR Foods, Inc., the parent company of Lavva, is recalling its 5.3-ounce Blueberry Plant-Based Yogurt due to the potential for mold contamination.

The affected product has an expiration date of 2/21/21.

The recalled Blueberry Plant-Based Yogurts were distributed to retail stores nationwide. The product comes in a 5.3 ounce, colorful plastic cup with a foil lid, marked with lot #022121 on the bottom of the cup, which is also used as the expiration date of the product.

This plant-based yogurt was produced at a manufacturing facility in Norwich, NY, and has only been linked to the single date code. There have been no confirmed illnesses to date.

No other Lavva products are affected by the recall.

According to the company’s recall, the product had strict quality assurance protocols, though recent testing indicated the potential for mold contamination.

Consumers are urged not to eat the product subject to the recall. Anyone who purchased the SKU may return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Customers with questions about the recall can reach out to hello@lovvelavva.com or 833-885-2882 between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST Monday through Friday.