Lawmakers reflect on January 6th one year later

(WTRF) – Thursday marks one year since a riot broke out at the US Capitol on January 6th. More than 700 Americans were charged with Federal crimes following that day.

Several events were held at the Capitol throughout Thursday to mark the January 6 anniversary. President Biden delivered a speech in which he placed the blame for the day on former President Donald Trump, who was impeached for a second time by Congress following the riot.

7NEWS spoke with several lawmakers about the day, about what they think about the fateful day, one year later.

“I support the Department of Justice’s continued efforts to prosecute those who took part, those who injured police officers, those who destroyed government property should be prosecuted.” Sen. Sherrod Brown, (D-OH)

“It remains vital that anyone who committed a violent act or broke the law that day be held accountable.” Rep. David McKinley, (R-WV)

“Their intention was to prevent a peaceful transition of power and to overthrow our government. The insurrectionists that day were violent, destructive and vengeful.” Sen. Joe Manchin, (D-WV)

“January 6, 2021 was a terrible day in our nation’s history, and a dark day for our democracy.” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R-WV)

“It was a sad day for our republic. Violence and destruction will never be considered acceptable forms of political protest.” Rep. Bill Johnson, (R-OH)

