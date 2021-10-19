Let’s Go Brandon: What does it mean?

You may have seen the hashtag or phrase ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ on social media and wondered what does that mean?

The phrase or hashtag relates to NASCAR racer Brandon Brown.

Brown recently won his first Xfinity race and was interviewed post-race with fans chanting in the stands.

The chants by the fans seem to say  “f*** Joe Biden” in protest of his presidency but the reporter during the interview said the chants said “Let’s go Brandon.’ The interview can be seen below

Following the viral video, people have been creating different memes with the phrase “Let’s go Brandon,” and posting them all over social media.

There has even been a music video created from the interview, which can be seen below

