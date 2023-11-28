WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling historian Margaret Brennan has followed every American presidency closely.



And she has particular respect for Rosalynn Carter.



Brennan once took her social studies students to hear Mrs. Carter when she visited Wheeling on the campaign trail.



Tuesday, she talked to 7News Reporter D.K. Wright about this First Lady who broke the mold in many ways.

“I think Rosalynn Carter, looking at her at first glance, she could be deceiving in terms of her strength, her steeliness.” Margaret Brennan

Local historian

Margaret Brennan says Rosalynn Carter took an active part in the presidency and shaped policy decisions. In fact, President Carter once sent her to Latin America to sharply speak to military dictators about their human rights policies!

“Coming in to these men who had powerful armies and who could kill people at will. And she changed their perception, that the United States at that point was not gonna stand for what had gone on before. And she got the message across. It saved lives.” Margaret Brennan

Local historian

She said people close to the White House called her the co-president.

“And so they said when they had something they wanted to get to Jim that they thought he wouldn’t like, they would go through him and convince her and then let her take it to Jimmy.” Margaret Brennan

Local historian

Rosalynn Carter was a strong advocate for mental health and more.

“She carried the banner for better pay and more respect for caregivers of all levels. She was very much ahead of her time. We are still fighting those battles today.” Margaret Brennan

Local historian

Brennan says the saying that ‘behind every powerful man is a good woman’ wasn’t quite accurate.



She says Rosalynn was beside–not behind–President Carter.