LOL! It’s National Tell a Joke Day

(CNN)–Today, August 16, is National Tell a Joke Day.
Research shows that laughter really can be good medicine. It activates the abdominal muscles and releases good endorphins.
So go ahead and ask your friends, “Why did that chicken cross the road?”
