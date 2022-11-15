TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — WOW! Internet customers across the country reported outage problems Tuesday afternoon.

“Our team is investigating a global outage that is impacting customers across WOW! markets, http://wowway.com, and our customer care centers,” the company tweeted around 1 p.m. EST. “We appreciate your patience and will provide updates as more information becomes available.”

At around 12:23 p.m., about 30,000 outages were reported on Downdetector.com, although it went down to around 24,000 at 12:38 p.m.

At 12:54 p.m., 4,304 outages were reported in Tampa. Other heavily impacted areas included Detroit, Atlanta, and Birmingham — although Downdetector’s map shows that the outages are focused in the Detroit area with 5,500 outages reported.

WOW! Internet’s website also appeared to be non-functional, with a “502 Bad Gateway” appearing instead.

This is a developing story.