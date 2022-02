New York City police are looking for a man caught on video shoving and smearing human feces into a woman’s face seated at a subway station.

The video released by the New York City Police Department shows the man walking around the station with a bag.

The man sees the woman seated in the station and slams the bag that contains the human feces into her face.

The woman struggles as the suspect wipes what remains of the feces in the bag on the woman’s head and walks away.