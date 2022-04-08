After nearly six years on the run trying to avoid a trial on child pornography charges, Jacob Greer, 28, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals in Spanaway, Washington.

Greer was arrested in 2016 on charges of receipt and possession of child pornography, reported WLWT.

He was released on bond under pretrial supervision with an ankle monitor and was living with his grandmother in Des Moines, Iowa at the time.

Officers began a search for Greer after his probation officer was alerted that his ankle monitor had been removed. They found Greer’s car with a suicide note inside but never located a body therefore a federal arrest warrant for Greer was issued, reported WLWT.

Authorities said that Greer fled Iowa with money, a bow, arrows, and a backpack full of survival gear and was last seen at a Walmart in Montana in June 2016 wearing a camouflage hat.

“The arrest of Jacob Greer after six years is a testament to the tenacity of Deputy U.S. Marshals and our investigative partners,” U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Iowa Ted Kamatchus told WLWT. “Even though the case went cold, they would not quit.”

Greer is currently at the Federal Detention Center in Seattle and will be brought to Des Moines to stand trial.