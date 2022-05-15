A man is in critical condition after jumping from a three-story house in an attempt to get away from police who were searching for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run incident in central California.

38-year-old Shawn Ginder was arrested by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office late Friday after jumping out of the three-story house in a town 50 miles from the site of Friday’s hit-and-run, reported cleveland19.

Ginder is accused of being the driver of a pickup truck that struck a woman and dragging her more than 8 miles to a hotel parking lot.

Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley says the 29-year-old was walking her dog and pushing a shopping cart when she was hit by a gray or silver pickup truck, reported cleveland19.

The body of the woman was trapped under the truck as Ginder continued to drive only stopping once at the hotel where she was found dead.

A hotel guest called the police after seeing the woman’s remains dislodged under the truck.