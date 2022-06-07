An assistant district attorney is no longer employed with the North Carolina office after suggesting to surgically remove a dog’s vocal cords.

Graham County District Attorney Ashley Welch confirmed the assistant district attorney made the suggestion following a case involving a 7-year-old dog named Leo and his excessive barking that violated a city noise ordinance multiple times.

“I do not condone, support, or approve of his suggestion. Whether offered in jest or seriousness, the suggestion was inappropriate,” Welch said according to WCHS.

Leo’s owner, Michael Eddings was stunned to hear the suggested terms saying that his dog doesn’t bark more than other dogs in the neighborhood.

“Leo’s bark does travel, but it’s just because he’s 120 pounds,” Eddings said. “I have a neighbor that has three or four dogs that bark. And my neighbor across the street has dogs that bark. So, I think singling us out for one dog is a little ridiculous,” reported WCHS.

According to Graham County, the noise ordinance however, does not define quiet hours instead it specifies disturbing and unnecessary noise stating that noise should not be clearly audible at a distnance of more than 50 feet from the noise source.

Edding’s next court apperance is scheduled for October and he says, “We’re willing to negotiate. We’ll put up a fence, things like that, but I’m not going to put on a barking collar and I’m not going to have surgery.”