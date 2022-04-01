“This is NOT an April Fool’s Day joke”, Brandon Police Service wrote in a news release about an incident involving a 27-year-old male who assaulted a Brandon business employee with a “Mr. Solid” chocolate bunny.

Police responded to a report of a male who was attempting to steal merchandise at a business around 4 p.m. on March 31.

The report says that the employee confronted the suspect but was struck with a solid chocolate bunny. The victim sustained minor injuries.

The suspect ran away, still in possession of the stolen merchandise but was eventually located and arrested nearby and all the merchandise was returned to the store.

The man was released from custody and will appear in court on charges of assault and theft under $5,000, reported CBC.

“The weapon that the 27-year-old male suspect used was less than typical from what employees would normally see or be assaulted with. But it doesn’t change the fact that this employee was still injured as a result of just trying to do their job,” Sgt. Kirby Sararas, a public information officer with the Brandon Police Service told CBC.