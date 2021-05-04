Man with neo-Nazi ties gets 3 years for bogus threats, calls

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A former neo-Nazi leader has been sentenced to more than 3 years in prison for his role in a conspiracy to target a Black church, a Cabinet member and more than 100 others with bogus bomb threats and 911 calls.

A judge in Alexandria, Virginia, imposed the 41-month sentence after ruling the actions of 27-year-old John Cameron Denton of Montgomery, Texas, should be considered a hate crime.

The sentence was less than the 5-year term sought by prosecutors but more than the 18-month sentence sought by Denton’s attorney.

Denton and others in the conspiracy targeted more than 130 people and places.

Denton in particular targeted a journalist who exposed his role in the neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division.

