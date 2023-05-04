Washington D.C. (WTRF) – The battle to raise the debt ceiling continues in Washington D.C., with the June 1st deadline looming ever closer.

If an agreement is not made by then, then the US could theoretically default on its debt. Proposals on both sides of the aisle have been made, but nothing has come close to passing through both houses of Congress.

West Virginia Democrat Senator Joe Manchin says he’s been speaking with Republicans, and doesn’t agree on all their proposed cuts, but he is worried about overspending in general.

Manchin says that if we continue racking up debt at the rate we’re doing it, we could see a 170 to 200 trillion dollar debt load by the the year 2050, which would mean multi-trillion dollar interest payments each year.

“If we know we have that starring at us, don’t we have a responsibility to try to curtail it and get our financial house in order?” Sen. Joe Manchin, (D-WV)

Manchin went on to say that we’ll see what can happen if the adults in the room can come together to make a deal, or if the fighting will continue as each side tries to win a few political points. He also had some choice words for his own Democrat colleagues.

“And for the Democrats or anybody to say, from the President on down, ‘we’re just not going to negotiate.’ Well I’m sorry, you have to negotiate. That’s who we are.” Sen. Joe Manchin, (D-WV)

Stay with 7NEWS as we continue to follow the debt ceiling debate.