A man allegedly went to the ER in New York after his penis turned black and started oozing foul-smelling discharge when he injected it with cocaine.

The 35-year-old man came into the ER with excruciating pain in his penis and scrotum three days after injecting cocaine into a penile vein, reported Insider.

Doctors said his penis was swollen, black, ulcerated, and was oozing a horrible smelling discharge.

The man told the doctors that he had injected the drug in the same vein at least twice in the past two weeks “without any complication”.

According to Insider, doctors say the dorsal vein is an unusual place to inject but it’s not uncommon for drug users to use new injection sites.

Doctors say cocaine is one of the “most dangerous drugs available”. The drug can be snorted, smoked, dissolved, and injected into a vein. When injected, it can trigger blood vessel inflammation causing gangrene which is the death of body tissue.

The man was treated with strong intravenous antibiotics for five days after refusing any surgery to cut away the dying tissue and showed that his condition was slowly improving but doctors said he was “lost to follow-up after refusing drug rehabilitation treatment.