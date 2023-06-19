WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — Nearly 3,000 pounds of frozen beef shepherd’s pie products have been recalled due to the possibility of “clear, flexible plastic” pieces.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), 2,717 pounds of frozen dinners from Marie Callender’s were recalled after the firm received several complaints from consumers.

Products affected by the recall were made on March 1, 2023, with time stamps ranging between 17:45-17:56 hours. Those products will also have the following information:

4.31 lbs. cases of “MC Beef Shepherd’s Pie” with lot code 5006306020, BEST BY FEB 24 2024 and case code 2113100032, containing six 11.5 oz. carton packages of “Marie Callender’s BEEF SHEPHERD’S PIE” with lot code 5006306020 and BEST BY FEB 24 2024 on the side panel, with time stamps ranging between 17:45-17:56

Next to the USDA mark of inspection, affected products will have the establishment number “EST 233.” Officials say the products were shipped to various retailers across the country.

While no injuries or negative reactions have happened, the FSIS encourages anyone who has the products in their possession not to eat them, but instead throw them away or return them from where they were bought.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Conagra’s Consumer Care Hotline at 877-469-3783 or send an email here.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. You can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question by email here.