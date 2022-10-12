WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

President Biden’s pardon of all federal simple marijuana possession convictions will be significant for many people.

Attorney Diana Crutchfield tells WTRF.com that even a simple possession conviction can prevent you from getting certain jobs.

She says even more significant is the President’s recommendation that the federal schedule of prohibited drugs be reviewed and changed.

Biden to pardon all federal offenses of simple marijuana possession

Even now, marijuana is still classified as a Schedule One drug, in the same category as heroin.

She says we are now recognizing as a nation that marijuana use is not as serious as the use of other drugs.

“In West Virginia, possession of marijuana in less than 15 grams carries with it a process that the conviction can be expunged,” she said. “Some states don’t criminalize the use of marijuana but consider it a civil violation and they only fine it. And of course there are 19 states that have decriminalized and made the simple possession of marijuana, in other words a small amount, they have made that legal.”

Crutchfield says a recent poll shows that 68% of Americans support the legalization of simple marijuana possession.

She believes drug laws have always been applied in a discriminatory way against minorities and the poor.

Even before the President’s pardon, California, Colorado and Illinois had enacted their own pardons.