Marshall County prepares for Ida’s strays, says now is the time to adopt

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Shelters along the Gulf are frantically looking for their animals to be taken as more animals flood in following the devastation. And one shelter in the Ohio Valley is responding to the plea for help.

HURRICANE RESCUES are making their way to Marshall County which means the animal shelter will be FILLING UP! It looks like this guy is ready to make a friend from Louisiana – I’ll have how you can help in my story tonight @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/Tdg5XFaV2H — Stephanie Grindley (@StephyDawgG) August 31, 2021

We have the room, we have the community’s support. Abby Bateman, Director of the Marshall County Animal Shelter

Shelters are seeing a surge of pets displaced by Ida, so the strays already in the shelters have to make room. Marshall County Animal Shelter is ready for the first arrival of about ten animals that the crew members are calling ‘Hurricane Dogs.’

For the smaller shelters, 10 is sometimes their max capacity. So, we’re lucky our max capacity is 28. But there’s a bunch of Facebook groups for shelters and people are just posting on there crying for help. So, we’re offering what we can. Abby Bateman, Director of the Marshall County Animal Shelter

Anyone who is interested in adopting can fill out an application. Once the southerners arrive from their long journey, they will be processed and booked. Then the adoption specialist will start matching followed with a play date.

So, if someone is considering adopting a shelter animal, is now the time?

Yes. Now is the time. We have the animals that were already here. We have new ones coming in. We have no clue what we’re getting. But I’m hoping it’s going to be a wide variety.” Abby Bateman, Director of the Marshall County Animal Shelter

These ‘hurricane dogs’ might not be dogs after all, but maybe cats, guinea pigs, you name it.

And if we get them out quick enough, we’ll be able to open our doors to more. Abby Bateman, Director of the Marshall County Animal Shelter

They hope the first shipment of hurricane dogs will be here in the coming days and we’ll be tracking it for you and let you know when they arrive.

If you are unable to adopt but still want to help these hurricane pups, the Marshall County Animal Shelter has a wish list of things it will need for the new arrivals such as food and blankets. You can head here.

They also love volunteers and say with the extra animals, they’ll need extra hands.