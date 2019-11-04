McDonald’s CEO out after improper relationship

McDonald’s announced Steve Easterbrook is out as CEO and President — after the board determined he violated company policy.

The company said Easterbrook, who became CEO in 2015, — “demonstrated poor judgment involving a recent consensual relationship with an employee.”

In an email to employees, Easterbrook wrote–

“i engaged in a recent consensual relationship with an employee, which violated McDonald’s policy.

This was a mistake. Given the values of the company, i agree with the board that it is time for me to move on.”

The company said Easterbrook has “separated” from the company and effective immediately, has been replaced in both roles by Chris Kempczinski.

Kempczinski joined McDonald’s in 2015 and was most recently president of McDonald’s USA.