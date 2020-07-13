McDonald’s offering free fries for National French Fry Day Monday

National News
Posted: / Updated:

(WCMH) — Monday marks National French Fry Day and to celebrate, McDonald’s is offering free fries to all its customers.

Customers will need to download the McDonald’s app to get the deal for one free medium order of fries.

Once the app is downloaded, customers can use either the mobile order and pay function or scan the available QR code at the drive thru, counter, or kiosk.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter