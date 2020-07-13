(WCMH) — Monday marks National French Fry Day and to celebrate, McDonald’s is offering free fries to all its customers.
Customers will need to download the McDonald’s app to get the deal for one free medium order of fries.
Once the app is downloaded, customers can use either the mobile order and pay function or scan the available QR code at the drive thru, counter, or kiosk.
- Coronavirus In West Virginia: 15 new COVID-19 positive cases in Mountain State
- White House seeks to discredit Fauci in memo leaked to reporters
- Helicopters drop water as ship continues to burn at Naval Base San Diego
- Coronavirus In Belmont County: Belmont County reaches 600 COVID-19 cases
- McDonald’s offering free fries for National French Fry Day Monday