McDonald’s Set to Close 200 Restaurants

McDonald’s is reportedly closing 200 US locations.

USA Today reports that most of these closures will be in Walmart stores.

McDonald’s planned to shutter these restaurants in the future. The fast-food giant says the timeline was moved up.

The closures could likely be from the coronavirus which impacted operations at 30 thousand operations.

McDonald’s says its second-quarter net income fell 68 percent to 484 million dollars.

