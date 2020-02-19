McDonald’s shamrock shake is back today and celebrating 50 years







McDonald’s has several classic, fan-favorite items that only appear every now and then…

And one of them is the shamrock shake.

If you love it, get ready to get happy, because, it’s back.

The minty green treat has been around for fifty years and that’s why McDonald’s brought it back.

They’re also introducing the Oreo shamrock McFlurry.

The shamrock shake was created by a Connecticut McDonald’s owner to celebrate St Patrick’s day.

Sales from the shake helped build the first Ronald McDonald House for families of children who are fighting serious illnesses.

The shamrock shake and the Oreo shamrock McFlurry will be available nationwide for a limited time.