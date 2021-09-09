Meet the world’s first airport team of COVID-19 detecting dogs

Miami International Airport is showing off the first-ever airport team of COVID-19 detecting dogs.

They’re specially trained to detect and alert officials of any potentially infected travelers before they board.

Miami-Dade Commission Chair Jose “Pepe” Diaz calls the new initiative a “big win for the community.”

“We’re blessed in Miami-Dade County to have the first COVID-sniffing dogs — actually, we have a couple of them — and it’s the first airport anywhere that’s utilizing this type of technology in our four-legged friends.”

“So, to us, it’s very important that we be able to grow, maybe, the amount of dogs that are doing this.”

Trainers say, when it comes to detecting COVID, the dogs get it right 97% of the time.