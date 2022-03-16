Fourteen middle and high school students worked together to stop their school bus from crashing after they noticed their driver was suffering a medical event.

According to WCHS, the Topsham Police Department reported that the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. when two students noticed their school bus driver was being more and more incapacitated.

Two students were able to steer the bus and hit the brakes as it was still rolling toward a river bridge in Maine.

WCHS reported that as soon as the bus came to a safe stop, a third student began giving 77-year-old Arthur McDougall first aid while the other students called 911 and flagged down help.

McDougall was taken to a nearby hospital before being flown to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

In a letter to the community, school officials confirmed McDougall died after the incident. The principal at Woodside Elementary in Topsham says counselors will be available to talk to parents who may need help talking to their children about McDougall’s sudden passing, reports WCHS.