LOS ANGELES – A hiker who went missing in LA two weeks ago was found dead in Giffith Park and authorities say his dog was by his side the whole time, reported newsandsentinel.

Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, was reported missing on March 16.

Hernandez’s body was found on Thursday, March 31 in a remote area of the urban park with his dog King.

Authorities said that the dog was still alive but emaciated and was believed to have not left Hernandez’s side for two weeks, reported FOX8.

According to a missing person flier posted by Hernandez’s family, he was last seen near the park merry-go-round’s hiking trails.

There was no immediate word on the cause of his death.