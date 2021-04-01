MLB Opening Day by the numbers

NATIONAL (WTRF)- Baseball is back as all 30 MLB teams step to the plate for opening day.

With no MLB team in West Virginia– fans support many different teams. Whether you’re a Pittsburgh Pirates or Cleveland Indians fan here in the Northern Panhandle.

Or maybe a Washington Nationals fan or Baltimore Orioles fan in the Eastern panhandle.

Whatever team it may be Where do they fall regarding market size?

The MLB has 30 teams in 25 of the top 40 metro areas in the U.S.

Yankees and Mets are located in the number 1 city of New York City and the smallest market is in Millwuakee who are home to the Brewers, which is also the smallest area in the top 40.

Pittsburgh is one of the smallest- sitting at number 27, with a population of about 2.3 million people, according to the 2019 estimate from the Census Bureau.

Cleveland is the second smallest at 34 with just over 2 million people

Baltimore is also a in smaller metro area at 21 with a population of about 2.8 million.

If you’re a Nationals fan, Washington D.C. is closer to N-Y-C at number 6.

No matter who you’re rooting for on this opening day, grab those peanuts and cracker jacks and get ready.