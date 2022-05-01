A South Carolina mother was arrested by deputies after repeatedly calling 911 on her son for bringing his girlfriend home.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home just before midnight on Tuesday, cleveland19 reports.

When deputies arrived on the scene they found the mother heavily intoxicated, arguing with her son.

The mother told deputies that her son brought his girlfriend home after she told him not to, reported cleveland19.

The son explained to the deputies that he and his girlfriend only needed to stay there for one night and the deputies told the mother that due to her son living at home, he had the right to have guests over.

Deputies left the scene but were called back at 12:20 a.m. and 4:12 a.m. for the same reason but on the final 911 call, the mother had left the home before deputies arrived.

When the mother returned home, an hour after the final call, she was placed into custody and charged with the misuse of 911 and was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.