MALIBU, Calif. (KTLA) – A motorcyclist who was the victim of a horrible, fiery crash in Malibu earlier this month captured video of the moments a stolen Lexus careened into a truck, causing it to spin around and crash into him.

The crash occurred along Pacific Coast Highway and Kanan Dume Road just after noon on Nov. 14.

“All of a sudden, there’s a truck coming at my face,” motorcyclist Stephen Levey told KTLA.

The three-vehicle collision sent him to the hospital with serious injuries.

Levey said he’d been recording his ride along PCH when he stopped at a red light at Kanan Dume Road. That’s when his video shows a man that had just been released from rehab, who stole the 2017 Lexus NX, barrel through the intersection and clip a pickup truck that went spinning into him.

The Lexus SUV burst into flames and the driver was killed.

“The consensus was I wasn’t going to make it,” Levey said. “I spent 11 days in the hospital and now I’m home. Eleven days ago, I didn’t think I was going to be alive.”

His injuries extensive, Levey underwent several surgeries and said even sitting in a chair for an interview was difficult.

“I’ve got nine broken ribs, so I cannot cough, sneeze, clear my throat, blow my nose. Eating and drinking is a massive challenge. It’s very painful,” he said.

Levey also said that it would be natural to want to lay blame on someone for the incident, but that he doesn’t see the benefit in that.

“What happened to me happened, and now I have to deal with the aftermath,” he said.

The aftermath for Levey, who lives alone with no one to care for him, includes mounting medical bills.

“I’m completely stressed out. I can only imagine what this is going to be,” he said. “To say I’m concerned about what my future holds is a massive understatement.“

Despite the overwhelming pain and uncertainty of his situation, Levey said he’s grateful that he has no brain damage or paralysis, adding that he’s determined to one day ride a motorcycle again.

“This guy’s taken enough from me. I can’t allow him to take this from me as well,” he said.

After the crash, Levey was airlifted to the hospital where he had extensive reconstructive surgery done to his shattered right arm and a badly damaged right foot, as well as having a collapsed lung repaired among other physical trauma.

He has no idea what he will be billed for medical expenses but has started a GoFundMe campaign for those who wish to donate.