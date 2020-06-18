Mrs. Butterworth’s changing brand amid racial protests

(WTRF/ABC News)- Mrs. Butterworth’s is the latest brand to announce plans to reshape their image in the wake of racial protests still happening across the country.

Conagra Brands, the parent company of Mrs. Butterworth’s, announced Wednesday the brand has begun a “complete brand and packaging review” of its syrup products, which critics say feature offensive phrases and imagery.

“The Mrs. Butterworth’s brand, including its syrup packaging, is intended to evoke the images of a loving grandmother,” Conagra said in a statement. “We stand in solidarity with our Black and Brown communities and we can see that our packaging may be interpreted in a way that is wholly inconsistent with our values.”

“We understand that our actions help play an important role in eliminating racial bias and as a result, we have begun a complete brand and packaging review on Mrs. Butterworth’s,” the company said. “It’s heartbreaking and unacceptable that racism and racial injustices exist around the world. We will be part of the solution. Let’s work together to progress toward change.”