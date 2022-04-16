UPDATE: April 16, 2022, 5:26 p.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Ten people were shot and two others injured in a shooting at a shopping mall in South Carolina’s capital that authorities do not believe was a random attack.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said three people who had firearms have been detained in connection with the Saturday afternoon shooting at Columbiana Centre.

Authorities said no fatalities have been reported but that eight of the shooting victims were taken to the hospital. Of those eight, two were in critical condition and six were in stable condition.

