My Pillow CEO Says Costco Dropped His My Pillow Products

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks as President Donald Trump listens during a briefing about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden in March 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

(WTRF)- My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell told The New York Post that Costco is going to stop carrying his products because of Lindell’s claim on voting fraud in the 2020 election.

“Costco basically did a slow cancellation, slower than the other stores,” Lindell said.

Lindell said Costco “said they were going to discontinue us but they were going to honor their contract, which I’m not sure what that means.”

Major retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s have dropped his products

The Dominion Voting Systems filed a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against Lindell, saying that Mike Lindell falsely accused the company of rigging the 2020 presidential election.